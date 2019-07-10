Avoyelles woman reported missing; dog recovered in Pointe Coupee

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating Kasey Lane Bigum, 35, of Marksville.
Bigum was last seen by family members on May 30, when she left her residence in the Marksville area with an unknown individual driving a red pickup truck.
Bigum is described as a white female, 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of an Asian symbol on her neck, a tattoo of stars behind her left ear, and a tattoo on her chest.
Bigum also had a white blue heeler dog in her possession when she was last seen. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office said the dog was located in the parish.
Anyone with any information about Bigum’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Communications at (225) 694-3737 or Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4081.
