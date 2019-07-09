St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

ST. JOHN PARSIH, La. (WVUE) -The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating inmate Jermaine Diggs who is wanted for simple escape.
The sheriff’s office says Diggs was facing a second degree murder charge in 2006 when he was found incompetent to stand trial and was placed in a mental institution in New Orleans.
Diggs is wanted on an active warrant for simple escape. On June 26, Diggs left a court-ordered psychiatrist appointment on Tulane Avenue in New Orleans and never returned to the
facility.
Diggs was last seen in the New Orleans area. However, he has past addresses in St. John and St. James parishes.
Diggs should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information about Diggs’ location is asked to contact Det. Lt. Brandon Barlow with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal
Investigations Division at (985) 359-8769.
