Sheriff’s deputy mourns loss of K9 partner
Mylo, a K9 deputy, passed due to medical reasons. (Source: EBRSO)
By Mykal Vincent | July 9, 2019 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 8:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own Tuesday.

Mylo, a K9 deputy, passed on Monday, July 8 due to medical reasons, according to a Facebook post from Cpl. Shannon Graham.

“It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to K9 Mylo after almost a decade of dedicated service. Our hearts go out to Cpl. Shannon Graham, his family and the K9 division. RIP Mylo. We will never forget your service,” a post from EBRSO read.

Mylo worked with Cpl. Graham for over a decade.

