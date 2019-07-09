OUR TURN: Storm preps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we track potential developments in the Gulf of Mexico this week, now is the time for you and your family to prepare.
There are many unknowns right now but our First Alert Storm Team is urging you to keep tabs on this system with us. Make sure you have everything ready to go in the event of a prolonged power outage. Charge up your phones and other devices. It’s also a good idea to keep your gas tank full, supplies and medicines you should need on hand, along with important documents.
As always, you can keep up with the latest tropical developments on the First Alert Weather App and our WAFB Facebook page. When we get information that affects your family’s safety, we’ll send alerts directly to you.
