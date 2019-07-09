OLOL Blood Donor Center in urgent need of Type O blood ahead of possible tropical weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center says its in urgent need for Type O positive and negative blood donors to donate immediately.
The center says with severe tropical weather potentially affecting the Baton Rouge area later in the week and into the weekend, the need for Type O blood is great. Severe weather can dramatically impact the supply of blood.
Donors should eat a good meal before donating. No appointment is necessary. Click the links below for donation locations:
