9NEWS INVESTIGATORS: Accused dog kidnapper was witness in 2010 death investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The same woman accused of leaving a dog to die inside a truck she allegedly stole in Baton Rouge the first weekend of July found herself caught up in another bizarre death case nearly a decade ago, the 9News Investigators have learned.
Deputies in Baton Rouge charged Leslie Aguillard, 30, on Monday, July 8 with theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, cruelty to an animal, attempted second degree murder, and theft in connection to the most recent case.
In that case, Aguillard is accused of stealing a man’s truck that was left running outside of a doughnut shop. The man’s dog was inside the truck and the dog was later found dead inside the abandoned vehicle, deputies said.
In January of 2010, investigators say Aguillard arrived at a Baton Rouge hospital with a man inside a truck she was driving. The man, a 40 year old from Pointe Coupee Parish, was dead.
It was unclear, investigators said, how long the man had been dead. Aguillard told hospital staff the man “was intoxicated and fell from the bed of his truck and hit his head,” according to the 2010 coroner’s report.
Yancy Guerin, the chief investigator with the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, was one of the officials working on the case.
“A female passenger in the truck told us Aguillard stopped to pick her up at her home in Denham Springs,” Guerin said.
Guerin says the woman told him when she got in the truck, the man was on the floorboard of the truck and was barely breathing.
She says she pleaded with Aguillard to bring the man to a hospital, but she initially refused, Guerin said.
The woman says Aguillard told her she would not bring the man to the hospital until after they drove to Walker, Louisiana to buy drugs, Guerin said.
The woman said she was eventually able to convince Aguillard to bring the man to a hospital, but it was too late, the investigator said.
Guerin says Aguillard initially told investigators the man fell from the truck at a gas station in Port Allen. However, Guerin says investigators went to that gas station to review security footage and were unable to spot the truck.
Major Zack Simmers, spokesman for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, says investigators then interviewed Aguillard a second time. At that point, Simmers said, Aguillard admitted the man actually fell out of the truck at a convenience store on Plank Road in Baton Rouge.
“We interviewed an attendant at that gas station, who told us she helped Aguillard load the man back into the truck, thinking she was bringing him for medical care,” Simmers said Tuesday, July 9.
Aguillard also said the man had “ingested some prescription drugs along with alcohol prior to the fall from the truck,” according to the coroner’s written report.
An autopsy was conducted and determined the man died as a result of the drugs he ingested and not from the fall. Aguillard was not charged in the 2010 case.
Editor’s Note: WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will have more on this story on WAFB 9News at 10 including an interview with an investigator who worked the 2010 death investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.