9NEWS INVESTIGATORS: Accused dog kidnapper was witness in 2010 death investigation

Leslie Aguillard, 30, is accused of Aguillard is accused of stealing a man’s truck that was left running outside of a doughnut shop in East Baton Rouge Parish, La., on July 7, 2019. The man's dog, Roleaux, was later found dead on July 8, 2019. Aguillard was a witness in bizarre death case in West Baton Rouge Parish, La., in 2010. (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)