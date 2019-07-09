Man charged with hate crime after yelling slurs at officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arrest documents show Richard Wilson, 48, was charged with battery of a police officer and a hate crime after an altercation with staff at a local hospital.
Officers responded to the hospital after staff there discovered he’d self-inflicted wounds on his head and facial area while being detained by officers on counts of distrubing the peace and resisting an officer and awaiting transport to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
When another officer arrived to the hospital, he noticed Wilson become verbally hostile with hospital staff. Wilson allegedly attempted to leave the bed when the officer directed him to lie back down. Wilson ignored those directives and responded to the officer by saying “Don’t you touch me, don’t no officer need to place his hands on me,” according to arrest documents.
The two engaged in a physical altercation as the officer attempted to restrain Wilson. Wilson then responded by making a racial slur directed at the officer. The officer said Wilson was later able to raise his foot up and kick him in the face, knocking his glasses off.
Once medically cleared, Wilson was transported to the Baker Police Department to be processed on the added hate crimes charge.
In the report, the officer noted Wilson’s extensive criminal history dating back several years. According to the report, Wilson had been arrested over 50 times for various offenses. Of the numerous arrest, 15 were charges of either resisting an officer or battery of a police officer. One arrest dated August 29, 2015, shows Wilson was charged with resisting an officer, which included a hate crime status, according to the police document.
Wilson was transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and later booked.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.