Man arrested after hammer attack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested Patrick John Hyde, 47, for his alleged involvement in a hammer attack on another person Wednesday, July 3.
Arrest documents show the victim of the attack told police Hyde and Kayla David were living with him for several weeks. The group recently became at odds over money.
The victim claims at the time of the assault he’d pulled into the driveway of the home when Hyde appeared and attacked him, punching him in the face with a closed fist. David joined in the attack, striking him several times in the face with a hammer. Hyde allegedly then held the victim down as David continued to strike him with the hammer.
The victim was then robbed of his wallet, cellphone, and keys, and ordered into the home, police documents say. As Hyde and David fled, the victim contacted detectives who arrested Hyde and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Monday, July 8. He faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder, and armed robbery.
It was unclear if David had been arrested by Monday evening.
