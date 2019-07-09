Low pressure area over Georgia has 80% chance to develop into tropical system

Water temperatures in that part of the Gulf are in the mid to upper 80s, supplying more than adequate heat energy for the system. At the same time, mid to upper level winds appear favorable for surface low development. As a result, even without low pressure over water, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving Invest 92L an 80% chance of development within the next five days. Invest 92L could eventually become Tropical Storm Barry. While development into a hurricane currently seems unlikely, strengthening into a hurricane cannot be discounted given the current environment.