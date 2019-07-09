Local churches to host backpack giveaway in July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local churches are trying to help out the community with a backpack giveaway ahead of the back-to-school season.
New backpacks filled with school supplies will be available during the giveaway on July 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church.
Families, however, are required to pre-register by July 21 in order to receive the free backpacks.
That can be completed through www.stlukesbr.com or by calling Tonya Robertson at (225) 346-1583.
