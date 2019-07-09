Invest 92L given ‘high chance’ of becoming tropical cyclone, NHC says

Baton Rouge, LA. (WAFB) - A consensus of models shows a broad area of low pressure over the southeastern U.S., centered over Georgia, drifting to the south and southwest and moving over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico within the next 12 to 24 hours.
Water temperatures in that part of the Gulf are in the mid to upper 80s, supplying more than adequate heat energy for the system. At the same time, mid to upper level winds appear favorable for surface low development. As a result, even without low pressure over water, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving Invest 92L an 80% chance of development within the next five days.
On Tuesday, just after noon, the NHC increased the chances of development to 70% over the next two days for Invest 92L.
The NHC says the system has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week.
Invest 92L could eventually become Tropical Storm Barry. While development into a hurricane currently seems unlikely, strengthening into a hurricane cannot be discounted given the current environment.
Heavy rainfall is expected across the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas Coast, extending inland across part of the Lower Mississippi Valley, much of Louisiana, and eastern Texas.
Even with a near certainty that 92L will become a tropical cyclone (a depression or stronger), there are still far too many unknowns to anticipate potential rain, wind, or storm surge threats for Louisiana. Our two leading forecast models, the American GFS and the European ECMWF, differ in both intensity and track details. Until we have a more consolidated system over the warm Gulf waters, we will have to watch and wait.
However, if you are in the WAFB region, make sure that you are prepared now.
Are you and your family ready for a prolonged power outage? Have you put gas in the cars? Do you have the supplies and the medicines you need should this system take an unexpected turn towards Baton Rouge?
The WAFB First Alert Storm Team urges you to keep tabs on this system with us, and make sure that you have everything ready to go within the next 24 to 48 hours should we have to deal with an unwelcome tropical “visitor” later in the week or the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.