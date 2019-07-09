1 injured after vehicle crash kills horse in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck and killed a horse in West Baton Rouge Parish.
On July 8, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded at around 8:45 p.m. to a report of crash at North River Road near Bueche Road, just outside of Erwinville.
Troopers with the Louisiana State Police also responded to the crash.
The person riding the horse at the time of the crash was uninjured. Multiple people were in the vehicle, and one of them was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The crash was the second one involving a horse in the parish. On June 22, a Port Allen man died and another was injured after a truck struck the men on horseback. Both of the horses had died.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.