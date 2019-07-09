I-10 shooting, carjacking suspect to be released into custody after surgery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of shooting a woman before taking her car across state lines where he was shot by a police officer is recovering after surgery.
According to Woodville Police Chief Jessie Stewart, Gerry Byrd was shot "multiple times" in the upper and lower torso after threatening a clerk at a gas station with two pistols.
Byrd had fled to Woodville, Mississippi after allegedly shooting a woman while in the car with her on I-10 in Baton Rouge, then stealing her car.
Chief Stewart says Byrd is recovering from surgery and is expected to be released into the custody of the Baton Rouge Police Department sometime this week.
Since the attempted murder charges Byrd faces in Baton Rouge are more serious, Stewart says Byrd won’t be extradited to Mississippi until later.
Stewart says the woman who was shot is at home recovering.
Had it not been for two posts in front, Stewart says Byrd would’ve ran his car through the front of the store. Byrd then jumped out of the car, waving two pistols and yelling that he wasn’t afraid to shoot the female employee because he had just shot someone else.
Stewart said Byrd appeared to be under the influence of a “strong drug.”
