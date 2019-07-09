Free health screenings at Rouses in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs grocery store will be hosting free health screenings this month.
The health event will be held at Rouses Market at Juban Crossing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will include blood pressure, body mass index and eye pressure screenings. Information on breast self-exams and mammography will also be available.
The event will also feature food demonstrations, including a demonstration by Top Chef Jr Season 1 Chef Audrey B, who was diagnosed with celiac disease.
Members of the BRG Fit! team will also be on site with nutrition tips and healthy recipes, and BRG Rehab will perform posture assessments.
