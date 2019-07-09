FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Conditions expected to get wetter as tropical development likely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was back to the mid 90s for many WAFB neighborhoods Tuesday afternoon and the vast majority of neighborhoods stayed dry through the day. The forecast gets progressively wetter over the next couple of days as eyes are on the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) maintains an 80% chance of development in the northeastern Gulf over the next five days, but has bumped up chances to 70% for just the next 48 hours. The bottom line is the Gulf will almost certainly be dealing with Tropical Depression #2 within the next 48 to 72 hours. In fact, we could be looking at Tropical Storm Barry later in the week. Don’t be surprised to see Tropical Storm Watches posted along the Louisiana coast as early as Wednesday with TS Warnings possible as early as Thursday.
More importantly, much of our key computer guidance is trending towards a Louisiana landfall sometime between late Friday and Saturday. While we still don’t have a system yet, the trend for a Louisiana landfall should get your attention. Were that to occur, would you and your family be ready?
The main threat for most of the WAFB area will be widespread rains of 4” to 6” with locally higher totals. However, confidence in these numbers is so-so at best. Indeed, the European (ECMWF) model’s Tuesday morning run shows some very large double digit numbers for parts of the WAFB area. While the Storm Team isn’t ready to buy into the latest ECMWF rainfall projections just yet, it’s a signal that rainfall forecasts at this point remain of very low confidence.
We are not concerned about prolonged tropical storm force winds throughout the WAFB region either, but localized strong winds and storm surge could be an issue for WAFB‘s coastal parishes.
Obviously, there remains much uncertainty with this system given that it’s yet to fully form. However, with a forecast that indicates that it could be two days before the system gets a number (tropical depression) or a name (tropical storm), there will be a short response time afterwards should the system head towards the Bayou State. That’s why you need to go ahead and get prepared now.
The First Alert Forecast calls for rain likely Thursday through Monday, with the heaviest rains expected from Friday into Sunday. The rainy weather should keep daytime highs down in the 80s from Friday into Monday.
Based on our current tropical outlook, the system should be moving well out of the region by Sunday into Monday. Look for a return of the 90s by next Tuesday, with highs in the 90s through the workweek. Set rain probabilities in the 30% to 40% range from Tuesday through next Friday.
