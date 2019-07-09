FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Conditions expected to get wetter as tropical development likely

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) maintains an 80% chance of development in the northeastern Gulf over the next five days, but has bumped up chances to 70% for just the next 48 hours. The bottom line is the Gulf will almost certainly be dealing with Tropical Depression #2 within the next 48 to 72 hours. In fact, we could be looking at Tropical Storm Barry later in the week. Don’t be surprised to see Tropical Storm Watches posted along the Louisiana coast as early as Wednesday with TS Warnings possible as early as Thursday.