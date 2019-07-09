FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot July day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another in a series of steamy July mornings, temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 70°s with a “feels like” temperature in the mid 80°s.
And, as the day progresses, we’re looking at a high of 97°, feeling like 107°; a reminder to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities; anticipate only a few isolated showers/storms. We’re continuing to watch VERY closely the area of low pressure located over SW Georgia, forecast to move southward into the NE Gulf of Mexico within the next 12 – 24 hours, and likely become a tropical depression by the end of the week.
Overnight, partly cloudy and steamy – a low in the upper 70°; tomorrow, still hot and humid – bump up the rain chance to a 40% coverage – a high of 95°.
