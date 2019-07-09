FAA awards over $1 million in infrastructure grants to Southwest Louisiana Airports

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be awarding $477 million to airports across the U.S. for infrastructure grants.
The funds are a part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program which provides funding for airports across the country.
The list of airports receiving grants in Southwest Louisiana include:
- $300,000 to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles to reconstruction a taxiway.
- $105,000 to Southland Field in Sulphur to rehabilitate an apron and taxiway.
- $1,000,000 to Lake Charles Regional Airport to improve the terminal building.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.