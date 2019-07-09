Extreme heat prompts increase of emergency calls in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish is dealing with an increase in heat-related emergency calls.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto says his department received 9 EMS calls in a three-hour period for heat exhaustion Monday, which makes up 10 percent of all the calls EMS handles in a day.
Emergency medical officials say it’s not just the elderly and kids affected by the heat; even the fittest can get heat exhaustion from this extreme heat.
Some keys to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke are to drink plenty of fluids before you get thirsty, and alternate water with electrolytes.
Lopinto says the spike in heat-related calls puts a strain on resources.
“On a normal given day, we only have about 12 to 14 ambulances out on the eastbank and westbank of the parish. When you take nine calls during that short period of time, you’re taking away from the ability of them to be able to respond to people that are having heart attacks or other related illnesses, said Lopinto.”
Officials say there is a high mortality risk if you have a heat stroke, so make sure to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.
