EmployBR hosting job fair for school staff positions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Head Start and Early Head Start Programs is working to fill positions for the upcoming school year.
A job fair, hosted by EmployBR, is slated for Friday, July 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Delmont Gardens Library at 3351 Lorraine Street.
The departments are hiring for teacher aide, teacher advanced, family advocates, clerical staff and cook positions. Applicants attending the job fair should bring copies of their updated resume and be ready for possible on-site interviews.
Anyone interested in applying can complete an online application at www.brla.gov/jobs.
The positions will be filled by Aug. 12.
For more information, call Nina Hunter, Program Administrator for EmployBR, at 225-358-4579, or Juliette Semien, Program Administrator for Headstart, at 225-358-4504.
