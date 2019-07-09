Denham leaders providing sand bag locations ahead of potential tropical development

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Days away from potential tropical activity, city leaders in Denham Springs have gotten sand and sand bags to help people prepare.
The sand and bags are on Government Drive, across from the Fire Station, according to this Facebook post. They ask you bring your own shovel.
Leaders also encourage you to prepare and secure your homes, especially outside items that may float away or damage your home. Check your ditches for debris, including leaves and cut grass.
If you live in Denham Springs and need more help, call 225-665-8121.
As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center has given Invest 92L an 80% chance of development by Saturday. Invest 92L could eventually become Tropical Storm Berry. Development into a hurricane currently seems unlikely, but cannot be discounted due to warm water temperatures and mid to upper level winds.
