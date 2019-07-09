Coroner called out after motorcyclist struck by 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been called out to the scene after a person riding a motorcycle was hit by an 18-wheeler on Florida Street Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 4:30 on Tuesday, July 9 in the 2700 block of Florida Street near N Eugene Street. The circumstances surrounding the wreck are currently unclear.
Officials say the coroner’s office has been called out to the scene.
We will update this story when we know more.
