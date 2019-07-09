Baton Rouge restaurants threaten to leave Waitr

Business owners say Waitr’s new contract terms, which take effect Aug. 1, will take too much of the pie. Waitr has always charged restaurants a service fee, some as low as 6% in the past, but the company’s new sliding scale system will take between a 15 and 25% cut from restaurants on each order. It will also charge the business a fee per credit card transaction and prohibits restaurants from hiking up menu prices. The new system aims to reward restaurants selling more than $20,000 worth of product on the app with the lower fees, while taking higher cuts from lower-selling restaurants.