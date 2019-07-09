AR-15 stolen from New Roads police unit during foot pursuit

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department is offering a reward for information after an AR-15 was stolen during a police pursuit.
The department says during a foot pursuit of several suspects in the area of Joyce, St. Jude, and Landry streets, one person circled back and was able to steal the weapon from an officer’s unit. The police department says the unit’s window was left open and the officer responsible was not disciplined because it was determined the error was made in good faith. The officer’s name has not been released.
New Roads officials go on to say there was no dash cam footage of the theft.
The gun’s serial number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and thus far, has not been linked to any crimes. None of the individuals from the pursuit have been taken into custody, police say.
New Roads PD says officers have been talked to about keeping the windows of their unit rolled up.
