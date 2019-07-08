Volunteer for community cleanup day July 20

“Improving the cleanliness and appearance of East Baton Rouge Parish is tied to every aspect of the quality of life for our citizens,” said Mayor-President Broome. “The quality of place of our community impacts our daily lives – it influences economic development, it impacts our drainage systems, it affects safety. The reality is that doing these cleanups as a community is part of transforming the culture of litter. I want to continue growing Operation Fresh Start to reach every area of our parish, because this is an issue that is so important to our citizens.”