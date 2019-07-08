Volunteer for community cleanup day July 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next installment of Operation Fresh Start, community-led cleanup and beautification, is set for Saturday, July 20, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced.
“Improving the cleanliness and appearance of East Baton Rouge Parish is tied to every aspect of the quality of life for our citizens,” said Mayor-President Broome. “The quality of place of our community impacts our daily lives – it influences economic development, it impacts our drainage systems, it affects safety. The reality is that doing these cleanups as a community is part of transforming the culture of litter. I want to continue growing Operation Fresh Start to reach every area of our parish, because this is an issue that is so important to our citizens.”
People interested in volunteering to pick up litter and help beautify East Baton Rouge during the Saturday, July 20 community cleanup can sign up now. Currently, there are seven designated clean-up locations.
Clean-ups are from 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be provided with clean-up supplies such as gloves, trash bags, and litter-grabbers courtesy of a partnership with the non-profit Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful.
People interested in leading a cleanup and beautification effort in their neighborhood or community are encouraged to “Embrace A Place” by signing up to serve as a site lead. Site lead volunteers are asked to designate a cleanup area, and a meetup location for volunteers.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.