Trial begins for former LSU student accused in hazing death of Max Gruver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Matthew Naquin, 21, who faces a negligent homicide charge in the 2017 hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver.
Naquin faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Prosecutors also charged Naquin with obstruction of justice after Naquin allegedly deleted hundreds of files from his cell phone less than an hour after a search warrant was issued for it, but said they won’t go forward on that charge until the negligent homicide case is resolved.
A six-person East Baton Rouge Parish jury will decide Naquin's fate.
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled on July 6 that witness statements filed by Naquin’s defense alleging Gruver drank alcohol and smoked marijuana excessively during his month on LSU’s campus will be admissible as evidence.
Gruver died from alcohol poisoning in September of 2017 after a hazing ritual called "bible study," in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they answered questions wrongly about the fraternity.
An autopsy revealed Gruver's blood-alcohol level to be more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana at the time of his death. THC, the chemical found in marijuana, was also found in his system.
The defense team's filing indicates Gruver’s roommate said Max was “sober for maybe five of those nights” during the month he lived on LSU’s campus. One witness told investigators Gruver appeared more intoxicated at another event than on the night he died.
Naquin’s attorney, John McLindon, says this evidence “certainly” negates any intent or criminal negligence on Naquin’s part.
Gruver’s family called the “party animal” allegations victim shaming and said the hazers’ actions killed Gruver, “Not his behavior prior.”
“Any allegations about Max’s use of alcohol over a thirty day period when he was an eighteen year old incoming freshman, away from home, pledging a fraternity are irrelevant to what happened to Max Gruver on the night/morning when he was being hazed which lead to his death,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.
