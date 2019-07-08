Seventeen new physicians graduate Baton Rouge General’s residency programs

By Kevin Foster | July 8, 2019 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 4:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seventeen new physicians have graduated from Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) residency programs in family medicine and internal medicine.

Both residency programs typically require three-year commitments following medical school. Upon completion of residency, physicians take exams to obtain board certification, then begin medical practice, BRG said. Some physicians continue with additional fellowship training in sub-specialties such as sports medicine, geriatrics, cardiology, OB/GYN, global health, or others.

For the fourth year in a row, 100 percent of BRG’s Family Medicine residents who took the board examination passed. BRG’s Internal Medicine residents will take their board exams in August.

The Family Medicine graduates are listed below:

  • Aarti Attreya, MD
  • Stephanie Coleman-Lawrence, MD
  • Janice Dara, MD
  • Rachael Kermis, MD
  • Cory Lemoine, DO
  • Matt Mann, MD
  • William Devin Owens, MD
BRG’s Family Medicine Residency Program graduates are, from left to right, Aarti Attreya, MD; Stephanie Coleman-Lawrence, MD; Cory Lemoine, DO; Matthew Mann, MD; Devin Owens, MD; Rachael Kermis, MD; and Janice Dara, MD. Source - BRG
The Internal Medicine graduates are listed below:

  • Shanti Akasapu, MD
  • Rajendra Boyilla, MD
  • Navya Eleti, MD
  • Matthew Casey Geiger, MD
  • Nic Latuso, MD
  • Venkat Kishore Mukku, MD
  • Bilal Saiyed, MD
  • Ramandeep Singh, MD
  • Swapna Varakantam, MD
  • Prathyusha Yeturu, MD
BRG Internal Medicine Residency Program graduates are (front row, left to right) Navya Eleti, MD; and Prathyusha Yeturu, MD; (middle row, left to right) Swapna Varakantam, MD; and Shanti Akasapu, MD; and (back row, left to right) Bilal Saiyed, MD; Venkata Kishore Mukku, MD; Nicholas Latuso, MD; Vasudev Tati, MD (Program Director); Matthew Casey Geiger, MD; Ramandeep Singh, MD; and Rajendra Boyilla, MD. Source - BRG
Stephanie Coleman-Lawrence, Rachael Kermis, and Swapna Varakantam will remain at BRG. Dr. Kermis will practice at Baton Rouge Family Medical and will also serve as a part-time faculty preceptor for the Family Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Coleman-Lawrence will practice at BRG’s Oak Grove clinic in Prairieville, and Dr. Varakantam will practice as a hospitalist at BRG.

