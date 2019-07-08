Seventeen new physicians graduate Baton Rouge General’s residency programs

Stephanie Coleman-Lawrence, Rachael Kermis, and Swapna Varakantam will remain at BRG. Dr. Kermis will practice at Baton Rouge Family Medical and will also serve as a part-time faculty preceptor for the Family Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Coleman-Lawrence will practice at BRG’s Oak Grove clinic in Prairieville, and Dr. Varakantam will practice as a hospitalist at BRG.