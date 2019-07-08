Researchers study the brains of altruistic kidney donors

During an interview with Professor Marsh, CBS Correspondent Kenneth Craig asked: “You’re actually able to see an enlarged area of the brain that is associated with their altruism?” She said, "That’s right, they seem to have just a little extra matter, a little extra material in this region of the brain that we know is really important to producing an empathic response. There is a structure in the brain called the amygdala and people that are psychopathic have smaller than average. And in altruistic kidney donors, it’s larger than average by about 8%.”