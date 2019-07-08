Person sought for stealing laptops, overhead projectors at Central Private School

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are looking for a person involved in a burglary robbery at Central Private School over the weekend.
The school’s official Twitter account released several surveillance images of the person walking around on campus. School officials said that on July 6 at around 12 a.m. to 1 a.m., the person burglarized several campus buildings, causing significant damage.
Three overhead projectors and 11 laptops were stolen from the buildings.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5064.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.