Jones Creek library to briefly close for construction preparation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Regional Branch Library will be closed for several days in July in preparation for its renovation project.
The library will be closed July 9, for preliminary demolition, as well as July 22, and July 23 for construction of a dust wall, readying the branch for Phase I of the renovation.
All other Library locations will remain open with normal hours of operation during this time.
The branch will host two open houses to share information about the construction process. On July 15, and July 16, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., residents can meet with library about renovation details, such as new floor plans and the phasing schedule.
