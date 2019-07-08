Hammond man arrested in fatal shooting at Nada Food Mart

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - One man is behind bars, accused of fatally shooting another at a store in Hammond, police say.
According to the Hammond Police Department, Timothy Berry, 37, fatally shot Michael Cuccia, 41, in the parking lot of Nada Food Mart around 12:40 a.m. on July 5.
During the execution of a search warrant of Berry’s home, large amounts of narcotics were found, police say.
Berry was charged with first degree murder and multiple drug possession charges.
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Corey Morse at 985-277-5758, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5254.
