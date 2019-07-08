GOHSEP crisis action team activated due to tropical threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In light of potential tropical development, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, or GOHSEP, has activated a crisis action team.
The team is meant to monitor any requests for support from the parish emergency management offices.
GOHSEP is also urging Louisiana residents to be “weather aware” over the next several days because of the developing system in the Gulf of Mexico.
“If there is tropical development, it is too early to determine exactly which direction the system will move," GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom said in a prepared statement Monday, July 8.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a trough of low pressure located over central Georgia. The system is expected to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it’s expected to form in a couple of days. The chance of development during the next five days is 80% as of Monday afternoon.
The system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern Gulf Coast later in the week.
Waskom advises residents to check their emergency supplies and develop a communication plan with their family. He also recommends downloading the the Get A Game Plan App and the ALERT FM App.
Read here to learn how to create a disaster supply kit.
