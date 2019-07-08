FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Intense heat continues; eyes on tropics for potential development

Unfortunately, with the potential system not even over the water yet, forecasting tropical conditions such as rains and wind are still up in the air. We will simply have to wait and see over the next one to two days and keep a close watch on model forecasts. The key is to understand there are too many unknowns at this time to offer any confidence on the pending storm’s track or intensity. That’s why the Storm Team urges you to keep tabs on this system with us and make sure that you have everything ready to go within the next 24 to 48 hours should we have to deal with an unwelcome tropical “visitor” later in the week or the weekend.