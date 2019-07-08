FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Intense heat continues; eyes on tropics for potential development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat was Monday’s main weather story for the WAFB region, but attention is rapidly turning to the northeast, where an area of low pressure could become the next named tropical system later this week.
We do not anticipate another Heat Advisory Tuesday, but it will be a hot day nonetheless. Tuesday morning starts out mainly dry, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 70s for the Red Stick. The heat returns for the afternoon, with Tuesday highs reaching the mid to upper 90s once again for most WAFB neighborhoods. Factor in the humidity and the afternoon will feel like the 100s for a string of hours, although they will not reach the National Weather Service (NWS) criterion for issuing a Heat Advisory (Heat index of 108° or more).
Add in a 20% chance of afternoon thundershowers Tuesday as well, so a handful of WAFB communities could get a respite from the afternoon swelter.
Wednesday looks to be another hot one, with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances will increase to around 40% for the afternoon, providing a number of WAFB neighborhoods with a break from the above normal temperatures.
As for the tropics, the current thinking is a broad area of low pressure over the southeastern U.S. will drift into the northeastern Gulf by Tuesday or Wednesday. With water temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, that low will have plenty of fuel to work with as it heads out over the open water. The way things look right now, there’s a good chance we’re looking at the precursor for Tropical Depression #2, if not ultimately Tropical Storm Barry. While development into a hurricane currently seems unlikely at this time, strengthening to Category 1 can’t be entirely discounted, depending on the track and time over water.
Unfortunately, with the potential system not even over the water yet, forecasting tropical conditions such as rains and wind are still up in the air. We will simply have to wait and see over the next one to two days and keep a close watch on model forecasts. The key is to understand there are too many unknowns at this time to offer any confidence on the pending storm’s track or intensity. That’s why the Storm Team urges you to keep tabs on this system with us and make sure that you have everything ready to go within the next 24 to 48 hours should we have to deal with an unwelcome tropical “visitor” later in the week or the weekend.
Locally, the current Storm Team forecast has rain likely Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with scattered rains expected Sunday too. Exactly how local rains evolve for the end of the week and into the weekend will depend largely on the track and intensity of the Gulf system.
The First Alert forecast for next week keeps scattered rains in the forecast each day, with highs running around 90° to the lower 90s.
