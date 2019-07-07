FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All eyes on potential for tropical development in the Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of attention has started to be focused on the potential for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.
Right now the National Hurricane Center has a medium risk (60 percent) for development within the next 5 days. The chance within 2 days is zero percent because the low pressure system is currently in Northern Alabama and is going to take 2 days to reach the Gulf of Mexico. Once the low enters the Gulf it is expected to move little.
By Thursday or Friday models diverge on a projected path. The American and Canadian models show a weak non-tropical low pressure system tracking NNE into Florida and up the East Coast. The European and British models show a general track west. The latest run of the European model shows a tropical system moving directly into South Louisiana by next weekend. For now forecast confidence remains very low.
We do not have a reasonable idea on how strong this system will get, where exactly it will head, and when exactly impacts might be felt let alone what those impacts might be. For now, it is a waiting game until this system gets into the Gulf and the models can begin to get a better handle on the situation. So for now the local weather focus remains on the heat and humidity.
Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-90s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits each day for at least the first half of the work week. Rain chances may start to increase late in the week if the low pressure system tracks our way bringing with it a slight cool down thanks to additional clouds and rain. However, this remains a low confidence forecast.
