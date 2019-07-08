FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another HOT July day ahead for SE LA/SW MS; and again, a “Heat Advisory” goes into effect at Noon lasting until 7:00 PM - our afternoon temperature topping out at 97°, just 2 degrees shy of tying the record – the “feels like” temperature as high as 107°.
Limited activity again today on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, only 20% coverage and we’ll continue to watch VERY closely the area of low pressure currently in northern Georgia, expected to slide southward into the NE Gulf of Mexico later this week.
Overnight, mostly clear – perhaps a spotty shower – a low in the upper 70°; tomorrow, still hot – still humid and still mainly dry; isolated showers/storms, a high of 96°.
