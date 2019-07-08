A Dream Come True: La. boy meets idol Mike Trout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 6th grader from Brusly had his dream come true while attending an MLB game over the Fourth of July weekend.
A video posted to social media on Saturday, July 6, showed Brody finding out he would be going to the Angels vs. Astros game in Minute Maid Park. According to the post Brody’s favorite team is the Houston Astros but his idol is Angels player Mike Trout. In the video, his parents surprised him with tickets to the game where he learned he would be sitting behind the bullpen.
Brody’s mom, Melissa Pierce tagged Mike Trout in a social media post explaining how much her son loves baseball and how much he looks up to him.
On the day of the game, Brody got to meet his idol before the game. In the video you see Trout give Brody a big hug and sign his jersey for the young boy.
In the post, Melissa East Pierce says “A dream come true all because Mike Trout is a stand-up guy!”
