DCFS offers license reinstatement help to non-custodial parents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state is helping non-custodial parents get their driver’s licenses reinstated at a reduced cost.
The initiative is part of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services “On the Road Again” project, which starts Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 30. The project is open to non-custodial parents whose licenses were administratively suspended by DCFS.
In general, anyone who falls behind on their child-support payments, and get the license suspended as a result, must go through certain requirements in order to get it reinstated.
However, under the limited-time project, DCFS is offering to reduce those requirements for eligible payers. They can begin the license reinstatement process by paying, on each case, two months of their court-ordered child support, $100 toward arrears or past-due support, and an administrative fee, if court-ordered.
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) might require a separate fee.
Anyone interested in participating in the program can go to www.dcfs.la.gov/cafe to get in touch with a case worker, or send an email to OntheRoad.DCFS@la.gov. Interested payers can also call the DCFS Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To visit a Child Support Enforcement office, find locations by visiting www.dcfs.la.gov/offices.
