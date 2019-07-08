Coroner: Woman hit by boat in Lake Pontchartrain died from trauma, not drowning

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A woman killed after being hit by a boat on Lake Pontchartrain on the Fourth of July died from traumatic injuries, not drowning, a St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman said Monday (July 8).
Lacy Patrick, 20, of Slidell, was swimming in the lake near Northshore Beach with another person around 5:30 p.m. when a boat rolled over them, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Crews searched the lake for hours, before finding Patrick’s body the next morning, not far from the beach.
The coroner spokesman said Patrick’s death was caused by both blunt and cutting trauma.
According to officials, the boater did not see Patrick.
As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been made in connection with Patrick’s death.
