Cori “Coco” Gauff’s Wimbledon run comes to an end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cori “Coco” Gauff’s incredible Wimbledon run has come to an end at the hands of Simona Halep.
The 15-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough at the All England Club but former world No. 1 Halep proved to be just too much for Coco.
The Romanian won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.
Gauff started her historic run by upsetting her idol Venus Williams in the opening round of Wimbledon. She would then go on and defeat Magdaléna Rybáriková in straight sets and then emerging as triumphant from a Center Court classic against Polona Hercog.
During her Wimbledon run Gauff amazed fans from acorss the world and established herself as, arguably, the most exciting player on tour.
The American is the youngest player to have advanced this far at Wimbledon since 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati advanced to the last four in 1991. Capriati was also the youngest player in the Open era to advance through qualifying to reach Wimbledon’s main draw.
