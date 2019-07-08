BRPD Chief to discuss strategies for reducing crime Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will address crime in the city Monday as the guest speaker at Press Club of Baton Rouge.
Organizers say Chief Paul will discuss community outreach and innovations and strategies for reducing crime.
A recent rash of summertime violence in the capitol city has sent over a dozen people to the hospital in two weeks. The most recent shooting investigation began Saturday, July 6, after a man was found shot multiple times in the front yard of his home on Spanish Town Road.
The shootings prompted East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to hold a public meeting on July 2. BRPD says it’s going to be implementing a “Club Task Force" that will go around to different night clubs in the city.
Press Club will meet Monday at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel. Parking is free in the garage off Mayflower Street. Lunch, which is served at 11:30 a.m., is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. The public is invited, but only members of the Press Club and the news media are allowed to ask questions during the question-and-answer portion of the program.
