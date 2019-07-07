Police searching for teen who went missing at July Fourth fireworks show

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Police Department is asking for help locating Ryheim Travis Harvey, 14, after he went missing July 4.
Harvey was last seen between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the fireworks show at the St. Gabriel Community Center.
Harvey is an African American male. He is approximately 5′5 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white True Religion t-shirt and light blue jean shorts. He also goes by the name Chris or 2K Harvey.
Anyone with information on Harvey’s whereabouts are asked to contact the St. Gabriel Police Department by calling 225-642-5222.
