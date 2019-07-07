Over 8,000 in Ascension Parish without power; over 1,000 in Livingston Parish also without power

(WAFB) - Approximately 7,741 households serviced by Demco are currently without power in Ascension Parish. Another 317 households serviced by Entergy are without power in Ascension Parish. Additionally, over 1,000 households service by Entergy are without power in Livingston Parish.
A Demco spokesman says high winds and downed tree limbs are likely the cause of the massive outage. Demco crews are currently responding to figure out the best way to restore power for its customers.
Additionally, an Entergy serviceman has been dispatched to help restore power for its customers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.