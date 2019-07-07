Over 8,000 in Ascension Parish without power; over 1,000 in Livingston Parish also without power

By Mykal Vincent | July 7, 2019 at 6:46 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 6:46 PM

(WAFB) - Approximately 7,741 households serviced by Demco are currently without power in Ascension Parish. Another 317 households serviced by Entergy are without power in Ascension Parish. Additionally, over 1,000 households service by Entergy are without power in Livingston Parish.

A Demco spokesman says high winds and downed tree limbs are likely the cause of the massive outage. Demco crews are currently responding to figure out the best way to restore power for its customers.

Additionally, an Entergy serviceman has been dispatched to help restore power for its customers.

View Entergy’s outage map here. View Demco’s outage map here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

