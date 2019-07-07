Juvenile arrested after breaking into grocery store, stealing merchandise, investigators say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives in Livingston arrested a juvenile after a grocery store was burglarized and robbed.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sunday posted an update on its Facebook page that it arrested the juvenile connected to the July 6 incident.
The name of the suspect has not been released since he is a minor, according to authorities.
Authorities said the boy forced his way into the store located on Highway 42 in Livingston. While inside, the juvenile destroyed thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Before leaving, the suspect took several items.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.