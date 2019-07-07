FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances of tropical development in Gulf of Mexico increase, NHC says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center has increased tropical development chances for an area of low pressure expected to move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
The increase went from 20 to 40 percent within the course of the next five days. We continue to see only one of our reliable long-range weather models suggest any tropical development at this time. The bottom line is that this continues to be a low confidence forecast as it relates to what could develop, how strong it gets and where exactly it will head.
Locally, the bigger weather concern is the heat. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the viewing area from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Forecast feels like temperatures are expected to reach 108 degrees, which triggers the advisory.
People with plans to be outside for an extended period of time need to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside A/C. Check on the elderly and small children as they are at higher risk for heat-related illness.
A record high could occur today as the forecast shows 98 degrees at metro airport, which would tie the current record set back in 1960. It stays hot and muggy into the start of the work week. Highs will slowly begin to drop a degree a day thanks to increased clouds and a chance for daily scattered showers and thunder storms beginning Wednesday.
Most of the rain activity will be confined to the afternoon. By the end of the week, the local forecast will be heavily dependent on what comes of the low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. The exact path will dictate temperatures and rain chances. For now, the forecast reflects the system staying to our east keeping South Louisiana on the drier side of the circulation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.