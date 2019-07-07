Fire destroys Florida Boulevard tire shop, fitness center, damages nearby businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Sunday morning destroyed two commercial buildings and damaged several others on Florida Boulevard.
On July 7 just before 5 a.m., firefighters with the Baton Rouge Police Department, or BRFD, responded to a fire reported at Big Boys Toys, a tire shop, located on Florida Boulevard near McGehee Drive. The fire was put out at 7:25 a.m., according to BRFD.
The fire destroyed the building, which included Big Boys Toys and a fitness center called NardFit. The damage value totaled to $400,000.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire. They believe the fire started near the front of the building. Firefighters were not able to pinpoint the exact location because of the significant damage to the building.
The tire shop and fitness center are considered total losses while two nearby businesses sustained significant fire and water damage.
The investigation is ongoing.
Several viewers reached out to 9NEWS about a smell of burning rubber that had spread outside of Baton Rouge and into the Central and Baker areas. Officials believe the wind blew the smoke from the tire shop fire and into those areas, spreading the smell and smoke.
