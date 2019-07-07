Baton Rouge man accused of raping woman and holding her hostage at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint.
On July 6, police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 11400 block of Bard Avenue. After arriving on the scene, the victim told police that Jonifer Jerome Jackson, 33, held her against her will in the apartment. She said Jackson threatened to hurt her if she tried to leave.
Jackson then raped the woman while holding her at gunpoint, according to a probable cause report from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The victim said she escaped the home and contacted police after Jackson had fallen asleep.
Jackson had fled the apartment in a 2011 black Ford Mustang before police later located him at Bard Avenue and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Police said he had left his 7-year-old and 6-year-old daughters alone at the apartment.
He was arrested and taken into custody for questioning. While detectives were interviewing Jackson, agents with the Department of Children and Family Services arrived to take custody of Jackson’s daughters.
Authorities report that Jackson then became irate and had thrown chairs at the agents.
Investigators found that Jackson had been previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm and domestic abuse. Jackson had also been convicted in a 2009 bank robbery investigation, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Jackson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was charged with false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, first-degree rape, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault of a childcare worker and child desertion.
