Astros get shutout win over Angels

HOUSTON (WAFB) - After falling 5-4 to Los Angeles on Friday, Houston rebounded to get the win Saturday.
The Astros (56-33) shut out the Angels (45-45), 4-0.
Gerritt Cole (9-5) started on the mound for Houston and pitched seven innings. He only gave up three hits, while striking out nine batters.
Former LSU star Alex Bregman hit a double to deep left in the fifth to score George Springer. It was his team-leading 56th RBI this season.
Bregman reached home twice in the game. The first was on a single by Josh Reddick in the fourth. The next came on a double by Yordan Alvarez in the seventh. Bregman leads the team in runs with 60. He is also the home run leader of the squad with 23.
Yuli Gurriel hit his 13th home run of the season, which was his total dingers for all of last year. It was the fourth straight game he has gone yard.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.