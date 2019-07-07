Astros beat Angels in 10-inning slug fest

HOUSTON (WAFB) - After being down 7-2 in the fifth inning, the Houston Astros rallied to tie the Los Angeles Angels and then take the win in extras Sunday.
The Astros (57-33) pulled off the 11-10 win over the Angels (45-46) on a walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning.
A line drive single to right field by George Springer scored Josh Reddick from second base for the win.
Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam home run in the sixth inning to tie the game at 8-8. It was his 14th home run of the season. He has gone yard in five straight games.
Mike Trout hit two home runs for the Angels in the losing effort.
Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field in the eighth inning after a violent collision with Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick, who was called out on the play.
