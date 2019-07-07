Arson investigation underway at home on W. Johnson Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arson investigation is underway after firefighters put out a house fire Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call at 6:10 a.m. about a house fire in the 200 block of W. Johnson Street. The fire was under control by 6:26 a.m.
Investigators believe the fire began in a middle bedroom of the home. The fire vented through the attic before firefighters arrived, but was contained to that section of the home. The rest of the home had moderate smoke damage.
Anyone with any information related to the arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers or call fire investigators at (225) 254-1419.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.