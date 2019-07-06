Zion Williamson out for rest of NBA Summer League, Pelicans announce

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will not play for the remainder of the NBA Summer League, the team announced Saturday.
Williamson left Friday night’s game against the New York Knicks with a bruised left knee after colliding with another player.
"Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” said David Griffin, executive vice president of basketball operations for the Pelicans. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team.”
The Pelicans were awarded the 80-74 win over the Knicks after play was stopped with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter after an earthquake in southern California shook the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
