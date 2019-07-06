SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Istrouma Indians

The first varsity competition came when the Indians turned on the scoreboard May 16 to face the Central Wildcats. Senior quarterback Donald Crayton found wide receiver Tabyrus Smith in the end zone for a touchdown. And, sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss took a pitch and showed off his 4.3 speed in the 40 to go all the way for another score. The Indians certainly showed they’re ready to see what they can do with real competition on Friday nights this fall.